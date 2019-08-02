Mary Frances Barrett Primerano, 83, of Washington, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in her daughter's home in York. Born April 4, 1936, in Pittsburgh, she was the only child of Irish immigrants Stephen and Mary O'Donnell Barrett, and wife of the late Michael Primerano, retired Pennsylvania State Police.

A 1954 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Pittsburgh, she excelled in subjects such as collecting Pirate autographs at Forbes Field. Her love of travel led her to work as a reservation agent with Trans World Airlines. After skiing in the Swiss Alps, sunning in the Bahamas, and riding a mule to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, she married and settled on Diane Drive in Washington. She kept busy baking pies with killer crusts, sewing gauchos, volunteering at St. Hilary School, putting food on the table for anyone who stopped by, and remaining mirthful while raising four girls in a house with one bathroom.

She later returned to work and spent nearly 20 years at McDonalds hosting birthday parties and keeping the dining room immaculate. Her later travels took her from the redwood forests to the gulf coast highways, from the Cliffs of Mohr to midnight Mass at the Vatican.

A woman of spirit and faith, she had a quick wit, a prayer for anyone in need, and a "God bless you" to anyone who offered assistance. She excelled at geography trivia and loved reading, good coffee and Harp beer, tracking the weather, and keeping up on the latest restaurant offerings. While an independent soul, she had friendships that endured for decades and will be keenly missed by all.

She is survived by four daughters, Chris (Morgan) Lambert of New Freedom, Lisa Primerano of Pittsburgh, Michele (Romeo) Santos of York and Suzy (Jim) Graham of Fredericksburg, Va. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jessica, Sylvia, Jonas, Calvin, Marcus, Mariella and Moira.

The staff and residents of Pleasant Acres in York offered loving care and friendship and kept her snack drawer organized for almost four years.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at William G. Neal Funeral Home Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, at St. Hilary Church, Washington. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, say a prayer for someone in need and make a donation to the Washington City Mission. Enjoy your party Mom. Big tears come down.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.