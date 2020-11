Mary Frances "Beansie" Bystry, 91, of Carmichaels, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waynesburg.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 20, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.

