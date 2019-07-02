Mary Frances "Fran" Cadez, 66, of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Davis Hospice Center, Cheyenne.

Fran was born May 31, 1953, in Washington, to Frank H. and Eva Cadez.

Fran was a 1971 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School. She attended Washington & Jefferson College before transferring to Penn State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree.

She also earned her master's, juris doctorate and master's in healthcare administration from the University of Kentucky, the University of Wyoming and the University of Colorado Denver, respectively. Fran's intellect and lifelong quest for knowledge were endless.

Fran first worked in education for special needs children in Lander, Wyo., later moving to a career in law. She first clerked for Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Michael Golden, and practiced law in Colorado and Wyoming. Fran established her own law practice in Cheyenne as Cadez Law, LLC. She later became legal counsel for Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyo., and then completed her career as the chief legal officer for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in 2018.

Fran was a world traveler and always had an adventure planned, be it paddleboarding, rafting, skiing or biking. Fran made fun happen and was sure to bring her friends and family along.

Fran established close lifelong friendships at every stage of her life. Anyone who knew Fran will remember her sly grin, the sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes and her toughness and drive to be the best. She was an amazing, caring and thoughtful woman.

Fran will be greatly missed by all and is survived by her daughter, Katie Poffenbarger; loving and caring husband Jeff Fassett; sister Judy (Bart) Smith; her 100-year-old mother, Eva Cadez Kulik; stepsons Scott (Jami) Fassett and Greg (Holly) Fassett; stepdaughter Dani Bennett; nieces Jessica and Dorothy Smith; and grandchildren Natalie, Gavin, Jett and Kenzie Fassett and Maddox Bennett.

Her father, Frank H. Cadez, preceded her in death.

Fran was cremated and a party in celebration of her full and fun life will be arranged for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to the Cheyenne Cancer Center and Eighth Floor Oncology Care Group of nurses at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, or the Davis Hospice Center, Cheyenne, Wyo.