Mary Frances Yankura, 85, of Jefferson, died Monday, October 21, 2019, in UPMC/Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Yankura was born April 22, 1934, in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Earl and Mary Prunty Holbert.

Mary is survived by five children, Michael (Robin), Steve, Mark, Carl and Joe Yankura; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Holt (Bill); a brother, Willard (Buzz) Holbert; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary's husband, Michael F. Yankura, sisters Paul Montgomery and Alice Yankura (in infancy), brother Earl Holbert and a granddaughter, Michele Hayes are deceased.

Mary was a Catholic and attended St. Marcellus Church (St. Mathias Parish) of Jefferson.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, when a prayer service will be held, with the Reverend Francis Frazier officiating, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.

Internment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.