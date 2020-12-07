1/
Mary Grace Thomas Anderson
Seventeen days before her 100th birthday, Mary Grace Thomas Anderson, 99, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. For the last six years, she was a resident of Cambridge Hillside in North Charleroi.

She was born December 21, 1920, in Somerset Township, Washington County, a daughter of Bentley and Minnie Dague Thomas.

She was a graduate of Bentleyville High School and for several years, worked as a housekeeper for the same family.

Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church, Bentleyville, where she sang in the choir.

She resided in Ginger Hill most of her adult life and was past president of the Ginger Hill Community Club.

Mary liked to sew, cook and take care of her family. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Her husband, Perry James Anderson, passed away August 12, 1999. They were married November 22, 1939, and celebrated 59 ¾ years together.

Surviving are her daughter, Carol Ann Fox (Melvin) of Charleroi; grandchildren Gene Allen Fox (Jeannie) of Charleroi and Donna Lynn Rendos (Mark) of Monessen; her great-grandchildren, Jacob Allen Rendos of Monessen, and Jenna Lynn Fox and Sarah Grace Fox, both of Charleroi.

Deceased are her son, Robert Wayne Anderson (wife Veronica); daughter Lois Eileen Anderson; and brother Nelson Thomas.

A private graveside service was held December 7, 2020, at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.com/donate.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com. Arrangements in care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Bentleyville.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
