Mary J. Chopak, 86, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, November 28, 2019.

She was born April 23, 1933, in McKees Rocks, to the late Dominic and Maria Celedonia.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Chopak, whom she married June 21, 1958.

She is survived by a daughter, Maria J. (Buddy) McMasters; two grandchildren, Jeremy McMasters and Jesse McMasters Sr.; great-grandson Jesse McMasters Jr.; sister Antoinette (Robert) Saracena; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mary was a sales representative for Avon for more than 36 years and also sold Watkins and Stanley. She retired after 40 years as a data entry operator.

Mary loved to crochet, sew and cook. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Friends and family are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Beinhauer-Bogan Funeral Home, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-5810, where a funeral service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday, December 9. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

