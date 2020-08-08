Mary J. "Pinkey" Krency, 87, of Washington, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the Washington Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born January 23, 1933 in Mt. Morris, a daughter of the late John R. and Helen M. Barr Stewart.

Mrs. Krency was a 1950 graduate of Waynesburg High School. She was a homemaker and was a former member of the Red Hat Society. Mrs. Krency enjoyed reading books and playing bridge, poker and solitaire. She also enjoyed golfing and spending the winters at their Siesta Key, Fla., home. Most of all, Mrs. Krency enjoyed all the times spent with her family, especially those spent with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

On August 12, 1950, she married Robert Mickey Krency, who survives. Also surviving are three sons, Doug (Lana) Krency of Washington, Mike Krency of Washington and David (Karen) Krency of Washington; two brothers, Loye (Debby) Stewart and Earl (Linda) Stewart; four sisters, Elva (John) Mooney, Judy (Bill) Enlow, Lila (Joe) Ayersman and Sara (Doug Luce) Morris; three grandchildren, Caroline Krency, Robbie Krency and Charlotte Krency. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her father and mother, Mrs. Krency was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Alan and Glen Stewart; and by three sisters, Etta Stewart, Lola Tharp and Lois Pecjak.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

