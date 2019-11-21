Mary J. Mazza McGraw

Service Information
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA
15226
(412)-561-0380
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Mary J. Mazza McGraw, of Brookline, formerly of Uptown, died Monday, November 18, 2019.

She was the beloved mother of Linda McGraw (husband David Petty), James McGraw (Maureen) and John McGraw (Lisa), and sister of Joanne Mazza, Vincent Mazza (Nancy) and Gilda Mazza. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1065 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, 412-561-0380. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, in St. Catherine of Siena Church, St. Teresa of Kolkate Parish, Pittsburgh.

The staff of Senior Life and Uniontown Healthcare Center provided wonderful care and support.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019
