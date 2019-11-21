Mary J. Mazza McGraw, of Brookline, formerly of Uptown, died Monday, November 18, 2019.

She was the beloved mother of Linda McGraw (husband David Petty), James McGraw (Maureen) and John McGraw (Lisa), and sister of Joanne Mazza, Vincent Mazza (Nancy) and Gilda Mazza. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1065 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, 412-561-0380. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, in St. Catherine of Siena Church, St. Teresa of Kolkate Parish, Pittsburgh.

The staff of Senior Life and Uniontown Healthcare Center provided wonderful care and support.

