Mary Jane Bell Hallam, 99, of Washington, passed away Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019.

Mary was born May 15, 1920, in Washington. Her parents were John William Bell and Nellie Patterson Bell.

She attended 6th Ward Elementary School and graduated with honors from Washington High School, class of January 1938.

On May 3, 1939, she married John William Hallam, who passed away January 7, 1999. With the help of their son, they operated the Hallam Sign Company for many years. They were active in the First United Methodist Church. Mary was always an avid reader and instilled this love in her children. She enjoyed doing puzzles of all kinds.

She loved her family and is survived by her son, John William Hallam III and his wife, June, of Milton, Del. Also surviving are her daughter, Susan Bell Hallam Smith and husband John of Afton, Tenn.

Surviving grandchildren are John William Hallam IV (Kerry), Paul Richard Hallam, Brian Mathew Hallam (Cortney), Kelley Sue Hallam Mills (Corey), Joshua Robert Smith and Amanda Jane Smith. Surviving great-grandchildren are John William Hallam V, Elizabeth Naomi Hallam, Ellie Grace Hallam, Owen Rudy Hallam and Sloan Marie Mills.

Deceased sisters are Kathryn B. Stanton, Dorothy B. Kinskey, Sara B. Hartner and Jeanne B. Spriggs. Deceased brothers are John, Irvin, Richard and James Bell. Mary also had an infant son, who is deceased.

Mary was able to live on her own the last 20 years with the help of family and friends. Most recently her niece, Pam Kinskey, and nephew, Robert Hallam and his wife, Sandy, looked after her needs. She was most grateful to them and her special friends Mary Lou and Willie Williams, Chuck Caumo, Marge Bazin, Debbie and Frances Rugg, Vickie Tustin and Tracy Sushel and her family.

