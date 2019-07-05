Mary Jane Clemens Milliken, 89, of West Alexander, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Washington Hospital.

Born September 10, 1929 in West Alexander, she is the daughter of the late Willis Edward and Velma Maud Amos Clemens.

Mary was a West Alexander resident most of her life. She graduated from Claysville High School in 1947. Mary was a member of the West Alexander United Methodist Church for 60 years. She was a member of the West Alexander American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #656 for more than 60 years. Mary loved to bake cinnamon rolls and cookies. Mary enjoyed crochet, knitting, playing Bingo and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. She cherished spending time with her family, and most of all, babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by four children, Chas R. Milliken, Jr., Alan W. (Cathy) Milliken, Sharon Jane (John) Balach and Michael L. Milliken, all of West Alexander; seven grandchildren, Carl, Nick, Matt, Carrie Milliken and Dan, Alyssa, Bob Todd; four great-grandchildren, Annabelle Manderick, Alexa and Lindi Ray Jolly, Aria Milliken; two sisters, Ruth Leech and Carol (Bill) Diamond.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard Milliken, Sr.; and one brother, James Clemens.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at West Alexander United Methodist Church, 162 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the church with Rev. Paul Harman officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery, Dallas, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Alexander United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 102, West Alexander, PA 15376.

