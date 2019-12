Mary Jane "Janie" Fox Hardy, 88, formerly of Carmichaels and Greensboro, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Point Manor Personal Care Home, Point Marion.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Yoskovich Funeral, Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28.

A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.