Mary Jane Graham, 99, formerly of Southminster Place, Washington, died Friday, May 15, 2020, in the home she and her late husband built, embraced by her family.Mary Jane was born in Elizabeth to Thomas D. and Bertha Peairs Billick.After graduating with honors from Elizabeth High School, she attended Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon), later graduating from Grace Martin's Secretarial School in Pittsburgh.On December 21, 1941, she married Emerson "Pete" Graham, who predeceased her.A charter member of the Church of the Covenant, Mary Jane was also an affiliated member of Martha V. Paul Chapter 404 Order of the Eastern Star. Her interests included dancing, tennis matches and visits to the casino. She especially cherished time spent with her beloved granddogs, Marshall and Woody.Mary Jane and Emerson enjoyed traveling to foreign destinations, camping throughout the United States and the days at their retirement home in Ft. Myers, Fla.She is survived by her children, Thomas Jeffrey Graham of Santee, S.C., Kimberly Graham Moore and husband Tim of Washington and Lynda Graham-Barber and husband David Hunter of Newport, Vt., and a grandson, Christopher T. Graham and wife Melissa of Aberdeen, N.C.Mary Jane was predeceased by her brothers, William Gale Billick and John S. Billick.All services will be private. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt & Barnhill Funeral Home, Washington.To honor Mary Jane's generous spirit, friends are encouraged to make a donation in her memory to the charity of their choice.To view and sign the tribute wall, visit www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 17, 2020.