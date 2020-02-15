Mary Jane Grimes Dellinger, 90, went to be with her Lord Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Premier Health Care.

Mary Jane was born April 7, 1929, in Washington Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Clarence Perry Grimes and Bertha Jane McCullough Grimes.

She was born and raised on the historic McClelland-Grimes Farm. Growing up, she worked long hours on the farm with her father. She helped with putting up hay, taking care of the animals, tending the garden and even driving the big tractors.

She attended Edgar's School for grades 1-8 and graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1947. She later completed a course in practical nursing. Mary Jane was very nurturing, caring for many foster children as a young woman and later lovingly taking care of her parents at home in their final years.

Mary Jane attended Calvary Baptist Church in Lippincott as a child, and then became a long-time member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ruff Creek. Later she attended the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where her husband, Larkin was pastor for seven years. In recent years, Mary Jane enjoyed the fellowship of the Abundant Life Baptist Church in Washington.

She was the family historian and put together many scrapbooks with family information and newspaper clippings. She always wrote letters and cards to keep in touch with relatives and friends across the country. She liked collecting things from skunks to snowmen to ladybugs over the years. She also liked antiques, especially old family pieces. She was a wonderful cook and baker and enjoyed preparing large meals when the extended family got together. There are fond memories of her pies and cinnamon rolls.

Mary Jane was always up for fun and always enjoyed a good joke and was very witty. She was a bit mischievous and was not above a good prank. She was tough and faced several serious health issues and personal and family hardships over the years, but she never gave up. Her positive attitude always showed through.

On January 1, 1963, she married Larkin Alden Dellinger, who preceded her in death July 8, 2019.

Surviving are three sisters, Dorothy (the late Harry) Simmons of Crown Point, Ind., Helen (the late Ralph) Loughman of McDonald, Margaret "Peggy" (John) Dellinger of Bossier City, La.; seven nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends Barb Hughes, who was also her cousin, and Mark and Marty Poach; her church family and neighbors.

Deceased is a son, Louis Alden, who went to be with his Lord November 30, 2006.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, with Pastor George Garancosky officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Ruff Creek.

Mary Jane loved God, Larkin, Lou and all her family and friends. Her family was blessed to have her in their lives.

Memorial donations can be made to Abundant Life Baptist Church, 269 Cameron Road, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.