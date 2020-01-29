Mary Jane "Janie" Harris Brown, 87, of Waynesburg, died at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in her home.

She was born Thursday, March 3, 1932, in West Salisbury, a daughter of the late Fay Vincent Harris and Mary Bodes Harris.

Mrs. Brown was a member of the American Sewing Guild. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and singing. She worked as a registered nurse from 1951 to 1997 at various hospitals and doctors' offices.

Her husband, James Milton Brown, died August 7, 2011.

Surviving are four daughters, Susan Eddy and husband Mike of Waynesburg, Lori Manson of Grantham, N.H., Mara MacDonald of Winter Garden, Fla., and Jill Atkinson of Richmond, Va.; a son, Mark Brown and wife Anne of Lutherville, Md.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Miller and Chick O'Donnell, both of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Ruth James, and two brothers, John Harris and William Harris.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with her services.

