Mary Jane Messich, 89, of Greensboro, passed away at 2:36 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at her home. She was born March 13, 1930, in Morgantown, W. Va., a daughter of the late John and Helen Pasko Truhan.

Mrs. Messich placed her faith and trust in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a very active member of the former Holy Family Catholic Church in Greensboro and recently attended the Trinity Baptist Church in Waynesburg.

Mrs. Messich was an avid bingo player and enjoyed visiting the Meadows Casino.

On July 1, 1948, she married George E. Messich, who died July 5, 2010.

Surviving are a son, George Messich (Linda), with whom she made her home; a daughter, Kathy Ridella (Jim) of Johnstown; four beloved grandsons, Pete, Jimmy, Matt (Natalie) and Mark; two stepgrandsons, Eric Gapen and Mark Gapen (Heather); two stepgreat-grandchildren, Katie and David; a sister, Patty Hinton of Mechanicsville, Va.; a sister-in-law, Joanne Truhan of West Lake, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are two brothers, John Truhan and George Truhan.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer and the Rev. David Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Mapletown.

