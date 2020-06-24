Mary Jane Opalenek Keplar, 73, of Avella, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, in her daughter's home, surrounded by family.

She was born September 28, 1946, in Washington, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Violet N. Cain Fullen.

Mary Jane was a 1964 graduate of Beth Center High School and was the manager of Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 292 of Avella for 18 years, where she was also a past president.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Avella.

Mary Jane was a member of Moose Lodge Chapter 642 of East Liverpool, Ohio, a social member of Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643, Athletics Inc. and the 300 Club, all of Avella.

She had lived in Avella since 1967.

Mary Jane loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and her dog, Smokey.

Surviving are two children, Diana (Dave) DeFilippis of Avella and George Opalenek (Loretta Miller) of Steubenville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Courtney Torboli (fianc Tony DeMarco) and Aleksandr Opalenek; five sisters, Cordelia "Irene" McCory of Indiana, Edith (Gary) Dupain of Avella, Tammy Dobbin of Washington, Wilma (Danny) Bertovich of Washington; Nancy Fullen of Washington; a brother, Herman "Bud" (Donna) Fullen of Florida; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to her parents is her former husband, George Opalenek.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 97 Highland Avenue, Avella, with the Rev. Zachary A. Galiyas officiating.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Avella.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.