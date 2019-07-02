Mary Jane Rotella, 88, of Burgettstown, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.

She was born February 13, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Miskovich Ratkovitch.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Anthony J. Rotella, who passed away July 23, 2010; sisters Sophia Ryan and Agnes Ratkovich; and brothers Frank Ratkovitch and George Ratkovich.

For many years, Mary was an executive secretary and ended her career by working for Dr.'s Leon Pendracky and Michael Kucher in Burgettstown.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A woman of strong Christian faith, Mary loved her family and kept lifelong friends, even the four-legged kind. She was both an avid reader and Pittsburgh Pirates baseball fan.

Surviving are her daughters, Michele Roner (Jim) of Burgettstown, Lisa Restanio (Tom) of Burgettstown and Lori Prestipino (Dave) of East Northport, N.Y.; brothers John Ratkovich of Paris and Paul Ratkovich (Joyce) of Pittsburgh; grandchildren Jessica Yeck (Brian), A.J. Roner, Samantha Roner, Anthony Restanio, Ryan Raybuck, Stephanie Raybuck Norton (Drew), Gabriella Prestipino, Angelo Prestipino and Giovanni Prestipino; and great-grandson Leon James Yeck.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, W.Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1109 South Main Street, Burgettstown, with the Rev. Zach Galiyas as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

