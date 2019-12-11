Mary Jane Simpson, 96, of Hickory, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.

She was born July 4, 1923, a daughter of Cammie George Gilmore and Olive McCosh Gilmore, and she was a graduate of Washington High School.

Following a three-year courtship during World War II, in which they kept in contact by writing letters, Mary Jane and William Denny Simpson were married January 11, 1947, in Second Christian Church, Washington.

Mary Jane was employed by West Penn Power until the birth of her first of two daughters, Beverly Jane. Five years to the day later, her second daughter, Patricia Ann, was born. Working as a homemaker, Mary Jane found much joy being involved in her children's activities. She was later employed by Dr. J.K. McCarrell in Hickory, until his retirement in 1986, and then at the Community Medical Center in Smith Township. She was secretary and treasurer for the Mt. Prospect Cemetery Association and president of the Hickory Senior Citizen's group. She served on various committees throughout the community and was a member of the Hickory Women's Club, the Hickory "500" Card Club and volunteered for many years at the Hickory Apple Festival.

Mrs. Simpson was a longtime member of the Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School volunteer. Her most loved activity, though, was spending time with her family, including her grand- and great-grandpuppies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Austin Gilmore, who died in 1978, and her husband, William Denny Simpson, who died May 19, 1972.

She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly Jane Simpson and Patricia Ann Simpson, and her two beloved granddaughters, Mary Cassandra "Cassie" Serrao and Danielle Ann Serrao.

At the request of the deceased, all arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 97, Hickory, PA 15340.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.