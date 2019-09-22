Mary Jane Smith, 80, of Finleyville, died Friday, September 20, 2019, in the home of her son in Fallowfield Township.

She was born March 8, 1939, in Snowden Township, a daughter of David and Edna Evans Messner.

Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and an avid bingo player and Steelers fan.

She enjoyed telling jokes and riddles and caring for others, especially her family, whom she loved dearly.

Surviving are two sons, Timothy Smith and wife Jo Ann of Deaver, Wyo., and David Smith and wife Shellie of Monongahela; a daughter, Sharon Bell and husband Glenn of Eighty Four; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her best friend, Marcy Babiak; and her faithful dog, Peanut.

Deceased are her husband, Duane "Smitty" Smith, who died in May 2012, and a daughter, Jaclyn Smith.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 24. Private interment will be in Mon Valley Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.