Mary Jane Tanner (1925 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Mary Jane Tanner, 94, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, November 11, 2019, in Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg.

She was born January 21, 1925, in Oliver, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Emmet and Hildred E. Seiler Miller.

On December 25, 1943, she married Charles E. Tanner, who passed away October 3, 1998.

She was a former cafeteria worker for the Central Greene School District.

Mary Jane was a member of Mather Christian Church. She was also a member of Whiteley Township Society of Farm Women. She enjoyed painting and ceramics.

Surviving are daughter Linda Taylor of Waynesburg; a son, Bill Tanner (Kathryn) of Ruff Creek; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Hinerman (Doug), Justin L. Tubbs, Larry D. Tubbs-Rudy (Danee'), LeRoy Tubbs (Jennifer), Karlissa Dawn Hoover (Doug), Mary Ellen Dulaney (Thomas), Tyler Charles Tanner and Cody William Tanner; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Loretta I. Hawk of Jefferson and Ursal Yankowsky of Bentleyville.

Deceased are a grandson, Charles "Chad" Erick Tubbs; and a sister, Ethel Mae Montagna.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, with Pastor Joe Weaver officiating, followed by interment in Bethlehem Cemetery at Ruff Creek.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019
Funeral Home Details
