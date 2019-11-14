Mary Jane Tanner, 94, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, November 11, 2019, in Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg.

She was born January 21, 1925, in Oliver, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Emmet and Hildred E. Seiler Miller.

On December 25, 1943, she married Charles E. Tanner, who passed away October 3, 1998.

She was a former cafeteria worker for the Central Greene School District.

Mary Jane was a member of Mather Christian Church. She was also a member of Whiteley Township Society of Farm Women. She enjoyed painting and ceramics.

Surviving are daughter Linda Taylor of Waynesburg; a son, Bill Tanner (Kathryn) of Ruff Creek; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Hinerman (Doug), Justin L. Tubbs, Larry D. Tubbs-Rudy (Danee'), LeRoy Tubbs (Jennifer), Karlissa Dawn Hoover (Doug), Mary Ellen Dulaney (Thomas), Tyler Charles Tanner and Cody William Tanner; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Loretta I. Hawk of Jefferson and Ursal Yankowsky of Bentleyville.

Deceased are a grandson, Charles "Chad" Erick Tubbs; and a sister, Ethel Mae Montagna.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, with Pastor Joe Weaver officiating, followed by interment in Bethlehem Cemetery at Ruff Creek.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.