Mary Jean Speer passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020.Mary Jean was born May 28, 1929, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of George and Hannah Johnston, and she was wife of the late Herbert F. Speer.She was a graduate of Midway High School and attended Mount Mercy College. Mary Jean was employed by Woodville State Hospital and West Penn Hospital as a food purchaser and food service supervisor. She was a past secretary of the Catholic Daughters at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Burgettstown. She was a member of the Burgettstown Grange and a former Girl Scout leader.Mary Jean is survived by two brothers, Tom Johnston and Ray Johnston. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her four children, Nancy J. Holmes, Herbert T. Speer, Vincent P. Speer and Rebecca A. Speer; as well as her grandchildren, Joshua Holmes, Alysha Duddie, Nathan Holmes, Maura Dinglasan, Justin Speer, Herbert L. Speer and Lauren Johnson; and her 11 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family.Mary Jean was proceeded in death by a sister, Helen Kramer, and brothers Paul and James Johnston.In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation.There will be no visitation and services are private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049.www.youngfhinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 10, 2020.