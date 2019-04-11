Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Aires.

Mary Jo Faller Aires, 75, of Waynesburg, died at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 09, 2019, in the Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg.

She was born November 24, 1943, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late Joseph Faller and Dorothy Brown Faller.

Mrs. Aires enjoyed painting, quilting, cooking and horses. She loved to watch the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. For 25 plus years she worked for Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., as the ACC clerk.

Her husband, Edward A. Aires, whom she married August 10, 1963, died April 26, 2003.

Surviving are three sons, Dean E. (Diana) Aires of Hopewell Township, Drew J. Aires of Waynesburg and Christopher D. (E'milie) Aires of Homer City; four grandchildren, Ryan Aires, Erica Aires, Jocelyn Aires and Ryland Aires; brother James Faller of Brookville, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.

There will be a greeting of friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, the time of the memorial service, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, with Pastor Timothy Bash officiating. Private burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.