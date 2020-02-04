Mary Jo Hopkins Moore, 79, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at home with her husband by her side.

Born January 24, 1941, in Rogersville, she was a daughter of the late Earl F. and Dorothy R. Rush Hopkins.

Mary was a Greene County resident her whole life. She graduated from Center Township High School in 1959. Mary was a former member of the Rogersville United Methodist Church.

She married Mark Moore on March 10, 1961 and they were happily married for 58 years.

Mary was employed with the Greene County Hospital in the records department for three years until she became a teachers aide at West Greene School District for nine years. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports enthusiast. Mary loved shopping, going to her kids and grandkids sporting events; she doted on her family. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and eating out. Mary enjoyed the holidays, with Christmas being her favorite. She loved to decorate and spend time with family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Mark D. (Betty Forman) Moore, of Salmon, Idaho and Chad M. (Beth) Moore, of Waynesburg; five grandchildren, Jessica Moore of Claysville, Jasmine (Nathaniel) Hanline of Kings Mountain, N.C., Britnee Moore of Waynesburg, Taylor Moore of Morgantown, W.Va. and Makayla Moore of Fairmont, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Willow, Gage and Rylan; one sister, Nola Lightner of Rogersville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Neil Hopkins, in infancy.

At the request of the family, all services are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.

