Mary Jo Rutkosky, 91, of Carmichaels, formerly of Crucible, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Mount St. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.

Mary Jo was born September 3, 1928, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Earl and Laura Ethel Blevins, and Evelyn Blevins.

On August 17, 1963, Mary Jo married James Edward Rutkosky, who preceded her in death.

Mary Jo was a member of the New Apostolic Church of Crucible.

She is survived by four children, Edward (Cheri) Deblock of Northeast, Lori (Lonnie) Taylor of Morgantown, W.Va., Frank Rutkosky of Garards Fort and Carol Ann (Brian) Fortney of Carmichaels; 10 grandchildren, Eddie (Heather) Deblock Jr., Jimmy (Susan) Deblock, and Whitney Deblock, Radine (Jeremy) Gum, Stephanie Corley, Seth Taylor, D'Artagnan Fabean, Rhiannon Fabean, Blanee-Jo Fabean and Bodyn Fortney; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Portia Fulgrabe and Dorothy McCombs; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece and nephew, Roxanne and Chuck Gasti.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and her husband, are her stepmother, Evelyn Blevins, and siblings Ardiste (Art) Blevins, Pauline Garvin, Avenell Ledgerton, Neadean Stevens and Gene, Johnny and Grant Franks.

Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Tuesday, December 3, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.