Mary Jo Rutkosky

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Rutkosky.
Service Information
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA
15320
(724)-966-5100
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Jo Rutkosky, 91, of Carmichaels, formerly of Crucible, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Mount St. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.

Mary Jo was born September 3, 1928, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Earl and Laura Ethel Blevins, and Evelyn Blevins.

On August 17, 1963, Mary Jo married James Edward Rutkosky, who preceded her in death.

Mary Jo was a member of the New Apostolic Church of Crucible.

She is survived by four children, Edward (Cheri) Deblock of Northeast, Lori (Lonnie) Taylor of Morgantown, W.Va., Frank Rutkosky of Garards Fort and Carol Ann (Brian) Fortney of Carmichaels; 10 grandchildren, Eddie (Heather) Deblock Jr., Jimmy (Susan) Deblock, and Whitney Deblock, Radine (Jeremy) Gum, Stephanie Corley, Seth Taylor, D'Artagnan Fabean, Rhiannon Fabean, Blanee-Jo Fabean and Bodyn Fortney; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Portia Fulgrabe and Dorothy McCombs; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece and nephew, Roxanne and Chuck Gasti.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and her husband, are her stepmother, Evelyn Blevins, and siblings Ardiste (Art) Blevins, Pauline Garvin, Avenell Ledgerton, Neadean Stevens and Gene, Johnny and Grant Franks.

Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Tuesday, December 3, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.