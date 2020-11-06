Mary Jo Vecho Michalowski, 62, of Monongahela, Carroll Township, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital. Born January 30, 1958, in Monongahela, she was a daughter of the late William and Josephine Kutasie Vecho.

After her graduation from Ringgold (Monongahela Campus) in 1975, Mary Jo earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Duquesne University. She retired in 2019 from the Ringgold School District, where she taught high school History and was always proud to say that her students were like her own children.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Mary Jo collected Snoopys and loved to read and learn about world history, especially Egypt.

Surviving are her husband of 36 years, Ronald J. Michalowski, whom she married May 26, 1984; three sons, Paul and Will Michalowski of Monongahela, and Ryan Michalowski and fianc William Rodella of Monroeville; two daughters, Megan Michalowski and fianc Brian Zuercher, and Rachelle Michalowski of Spartanburg, S.C.; and a granddaughter, Sophia Grace Zuercher.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 8, in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mary Jo's name to the National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sidney Street #230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.