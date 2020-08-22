Mary Jo Wolfe, 67, of Washington, died Thursday, August 21, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born December 5, 1952, in Washington, a daughter of Helen V. Abel of Washington and the late Robert B. Buckingham.

Mrs. Wolfe was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church.

She was a 1970 graduate of Washington High School and a 1972 graduate of Penn Commercial. Following graduation she went to work for McVehil Plumbing, retiring in 2018.

Mrs. Wolfe enjoyed gardening and her pets, Moly and Fred.

On October 10, 1987, she married William Wolfe, who survives.

Surviving are two sisters, Judy Buckingham of Canonsburg and Maria (Dan) Piatt of Washington; and aunt, Mary Warnick of Washington.

Deceased are two aunts, Dorothy Wilson and Vivian Loar.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.