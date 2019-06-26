Mary Joy Collins, 79, of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Collins; loving mother of Deborah Pricener (William), Rebekah Scheid (Jack) and Lydia Kleinschnitz (Scott); cherished grandmother of Emily (Angelo), Mary, Andrew, Kathryn, Jennifer, Alexandria and Anna; cherished great-grandmother of Jackson and Charlotte; and sister of Stephen Braundel (Betty). Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in McCabe Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, in St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Hampton Street, Pittsburgh. Those wishing to attend, please gather at the church. Interment will follow in Allegheny Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.