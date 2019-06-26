Mary Joy Collins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joy Collins.
Service Information
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA
15206
(412)-661-3134
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
Hampton Street
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Joy Collins, 79, of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Collins; loving mother of Deborah Pricener (William), Rebekah Scheid (Jack) and Lydia Kleinschnitz (Scott); cherished grandmother of Emily (Angelo), Mary, Andrew, Kathryn, Jennifer, Alexandria and Anna; cherished great-grandmother of Jackson and Charlotte; and sister of Stephen Braundel (Betty). Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in McCabe Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, in St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Hampton Street, Pittsburgh. Those wishing to attend, please gather at the church. Interment will follow in Allegheny Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.