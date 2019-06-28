Mary Joyce Karras Gardner, 57, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, following a lengthy illness, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

She was the devoted wife of the late Kenneth Gardner; precious daughter of Joyce Karras and the late Thomas Bayura; and sister of the late Paul T. Karras. She was the beloved niece of Nike Bardy, Byron J. Bardy (Judy) and Dr. Gust H. Bardy (Amy); and was deeply loved by her sister-in-law, Eileen Karras; niece, Samantha Karras; and nephew, Joseph Karras; great-niece, Riley Howells; and great-nephew, Noah Howells. Mary is also survived by her mother-in-law, Patricia Gardner, and her sister-in-law, Gale Muller (Arthur).

She will be missed by her many cousins and friends. Mary was deeply devoted to her Greek Orthodox faith and to her cherished cat, Cuddles.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Trisagion service will be held at 6 p.m.

To view and sign the family's guest book, visit pittsburghcremation.com.