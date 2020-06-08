Mary Katherine Spease Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Katherine Spease Wright, 93, of Washington, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Emergency Department of Washington Health System.

She was born April 27, 1927, in Washington, a daughter of the late Cornelius Spease and Martha Anderson Spease.

Mrs. Wright was a homemaker who enjoyed crafts, drawing, crocheting, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. A life member of Friendship Community Church, she loved the Lord and was a dedicated Sunday school teacher for more than 15 years.

On June 29, 1946, she married Raymond L. Wright, Sr., who died September 18, 2003.

Surviving are three sons, Raymond Lee (Opal) Wright Jr., of Eighty Four, David Neal (Debbie) Wright of Oklahoma City, Okla., and John Jay (Dawn Ann) Wright of St. Roberts, Mo.; two daughters, Bonnie (Mike) Dolan and Wanda Kay (Bill) Boardley, both of Washington; four brothers, Donald (Janet) Spease of Los Angeles, Calif., Pete Spease of Santa Ana, Calif., Bob (Margaret) Spease of Simi Valley, Calif., and Leslie (Phyllis) Conaway of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; three sisters, Shirley Allen of Duarte, Calif., Della Regan of Pasadena, Calif., and Sylvia (Flavio) Garcia of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; grandchildren, Tonia Casterline, Mike Wright, Chris Dolan, Tina (Will) Heaton, Nicole Wright, Justin (Ashley) Wright, Amanda (Michael) Barringer, Cody Watton, Christina (Paul) Wright, John Wright, Erica (Michael) Bernhart, Joshua Wright, Bob (Aaron) Boardley, and Tabatha (Juddy) Hurst ; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and former daughter-in-law, Sarah Wright.

Deceased are a son, Roy Edward Wright; a sister, Ruth Spease, who died in infancy; two brothers, Roy Spease, who died in infancy, and James Spease; and two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Dolan and Syrus Isaacs.

In the continued interest of public safety, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved