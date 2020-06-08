Mary Katherine Spease Wright, 93, of Washington, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Emergency Department of Washington Health System.

She was born April 27, 1927, in Washington, a daughter of the late Cornelius Spease and Martha Anderson Spease.

Mrs. Wright was a homemaker who enjoyed crafts, drawing, crocheting, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. A life member of Friendship Community Church, she loved the Lord and was a dedicated Sunday school teacher for more than 15 years.

On June 29, 1946, she married Raymond L. Wright, Sr., who died September 18, 2003.

Surviving are three sons, Raymond Lee (Opal) Wright Jr., of Eighty Four, David Neal (Debbie) Wright of Oklahoma City, Okla., and John Jay (Dawn Ann) Wright of St. Roberts, Mo.; two daughters, Bonnie (Mike) Dolan and Wanda Kay (Bill) Boardley, both of Washington; four brothers, Donald (Janet) Spease of Los Angeles, Calif., Pete Spease of Santa Ana, Calif., Bob (Margaret) Spease of Simi Valley, Calif., and Leslie (Phyllis) Conaway of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; three sisters, Shirley Allen of Duarte, Calif., Della Regan of Pasadena, Calif., and Sylvia (Flavio) Garcia of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; grandchildren, Tonia Casterline, Mike Wright, Chris Dolan, Tina (Will) Heaton, Nicole Wright, Justin (Ashley) Wright, Amanda (Michael) Barringer, Cody Watton, Christina (Paul) Wright, John Wright, Erica (Michael) Bernhart, Joshua Wright, Bob (Aaron) Boardley, and Tabatha (Juddy) Hurst ; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and former daughter-in-law, Sarah Wright.

Deceased are a son, Roy Edward Wright; a sister, Ruth Spease, who died in infancy; two brothers, Roy Spease, who died in infancy, and James Spease; and two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Dolan and Syrus Isaacs.

In the continued interest of public safety, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.