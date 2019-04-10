Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathleen Mullooly.

Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Mullooly, originally of Noblestown, died Sunday, April 7, 2019.

She was a 1966 graduate of South Fayette High School and a 1970 graduate of Waynesburg College. A consummate educator, her teaching career began in the Fort Cherry School District (Midway Elementary), and then as a founding member of the French Elementary Magnet at East Hills (Pittsburgh Public Schools). She retired from teaching after several years at Banksville Elementary.

Mary Kathleen is survived by brother Jim of Wheeling, W.Va., sister Rebecca (Jim) Denova and brother Chuk (Joan) of Ardara; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Altmeyer Funeral Home, Wheeling, W.Va., and are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Multiple-Sclerosis Foundation of Pennsylvania, PA Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.