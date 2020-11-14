Mary Kathleen Parkinson Prosser, 88, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

She was born February 29, 1932, in California, a daughter of the late Philip W. and Helen Bakush Parkinson.

Mary Kay was a 1950 graduate of Centerville High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from California State Teachers College.

Mrs. Prosser was a teacher in the Centerville, Beth Center and Brownsville Area school districts retiring from Brownsville in 1989.

She was a member of the Ft. Burd Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star and active in many community events including being a member and past president of the Brownsville Garden Club and a member of the Brownsville Area Revitalization Corp (BARC). She was a lifetime member of the Pennsylvania Retired Teachers. She also served as the cheerleading sponsor for the Redstone Middle School for many years. For 32 years, from 1980 to 2012, Mary Kay served as chairman of the Centerville All-Class Homecoming Reunions that took place every August.

Surviving are her children, Bradley Prosser of Brownsville, with whom she made her home, Polly A. Prosser of Brownsville (Denbeau Heights), both of whom were devoted caretakers of their mother, and William Prosser (Sally) of Uniontown; a brother, Philip W. Parkinson, Esq. of Uniontown; her lifelong friend, Janet Black Anast of New York City; special caregivers and friends Joetta and Heather Rose.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Private burial will be in Howe Cemetery, Longbranch.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Burd Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, PA 15417.

Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.