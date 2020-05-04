Mary Kathryn Hewitt Lawton, 99, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 2, 2020, with family by her side at Southminster Place, Washington.Mary was born July 20, 1920, in Maidsville, W.Va. She graduated from University High School in Morgantown, W.Va., in 1938. She furthered her education at Washington Hospital School of Nursing and received her bachelor's degree of nursing in 1942.On November 13, 1942, she married Paul Ross Feeney and had their son, Edward Keith in 1944. Paul was killed in action aboard the USS Indianapolis on July 30, 1945.She had 70 wonderful years with Henry Lawton, a World War II veteran who served aboard the USS Pennsylvania, whom she married June 29, 1946.Mary was an RN at Washington Hospital, Canonsburg Hospital, Morganza, and retired from Mayview State Hospital in 1981. She was also an Avon representative and homemaker.Mary was involved in Canonsburg Hospital Twig, Red Hats, McMillan Homemakers and a long-standing member of First United Methodist Church, where she was involved in Married Couples Class, United Methodist Women and various committees.Mary is survived by her children, Edward Feeney (Karen), Raymond Lawton (Sally), Meridy Koceski (Leon) and Elaine Walbeck (Joseph); 11 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; and friend Judy Ashbrook.Deceased are her parents, William S. Hewitt and Vernie Ridgeway Hewitt; her brother, William R. Hewitt; and her husbands, Paul Ross Feeney and Henry Lawton.Arrangements are by Beinhauer-Bogan. With the current state of the world, Mary's funeral services will be private. Those who wish to support Mary's family during their private funeral service may visit www.beinhauer.com and "Light a Candle" at no cost; anyone may submit a heartfelt message to the family. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 161 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317; Presbyterian Senior Care Network (Benevolent SMP Fund), 880 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301; and Amedisys, 480 Johnson Road, Washington, PA 15301. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 4, 2020.