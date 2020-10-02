Mary Kathryn Holonich, 94, of Carmichaels, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Evergreen Care Home, Waynesburg.

Mrs. Holonich was born June 9, 1926, in Hibbs, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Adam and Mary Volchko Pevarnik.

Mary is survived by daughter Karen E. Holonich of Carmichaels; daughter-in-law Rose M. Holonich of Rockport, Ind.; two granddaughters, Alisha M. Shull (Joe) of Grovetown, Ga., and Theresa A. Lawson (Tony) of West Monroe, La.; a great-grandson, Zayn E. Shull; two brothers, Thomas R. Pevarnik of Carmichaels and Robert G. Pevarnik Sr. (Linda) of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Michael M. Holonich; a son, Thomas Holonich; a brother, John Pevarnik; and Marc Collins (Karen), who Mary loved like a son-in-law.

Mary grew up in Ralph and graduated from German Township High School in 1943. She moved to Carmichaels in 1945, and married Mike October 2, 1948.

She worked at the former Robena Union Supply Company in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

She was a member of St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church of Carmichaels.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, cooking and quilting. She loved to travel and camp.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 4, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., Carmichaels, PA 15320. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 4, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Matthias Church (St. Hugh's site).

Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.