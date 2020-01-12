Mary Kathryn Maloney Sandulli, 67, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born June 29, 1952, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of the late John "Jack" Martin and Mary Louise Ries Maloney.

Mary was a Certified Nursing Assistant and activities assistant at The Greenery Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canonsburg.

She was a member of the Tri-County Clown Association in Pittsburgh and loved to bring the joy of a funny clown to countless children for more than 30 years.

Surviving is a son, Anthony J. (fiance Beverly Steinour) Sandulli of Pittsville, Md.; and three siblings, Patrick Martin Maloney of Washington, Susan M. (Scott) Ward of Washington and Daniel Matthew (Jolene) Maloney of Wampum.

Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Judy Maloney of South Dakota; and nieces Marissa Maloney, Laura Maloney and Mackenzie Morgan.

Deceased are two siblings, Michael Francis Maloney and Margaret Ann Maloney.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 13, in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. A blessing service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home immediately following the viewing.

Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. A guest book is available at www.deangelocare.com or at serenitycremationservices.com.