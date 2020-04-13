Mary Kendra (1922 - 2020)
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
15220
(412)-921-1705
Obituary
Mary Kendra, 97, of Green Tree, passed peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley P. Kendra; and loving mother of Ernest (Janice) Wieser, Margaret E. (Robert) Schaefer, Stanley Jr. (Joan), William, Gabriella (David) Calamosca and Michael (Jennifer) Kendra. She had 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her siblings all of Germany, Elfriede Obermeier, Christine Dallinger, Theresia Triflinger and the late Elisabeth Reisbeck, Theodor, Alfons and Hermann Wieser.

Due to the current health crisis, all services were held privately. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home Inc. To add a tribute or memorial for Mary, please visit our website: www.staabfuneral.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 13, 2020
