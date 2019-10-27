Mary Kughn Marchesi passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Mary was born July 14, 1947, to William and Dorothy Kughn, the youngest of three children.

She graduated from Washington High School in 1965.

On June 19, 1971, she married Charlie Marchesi.

Mary spent a lot of time volunteering at the jail, teaching imates computer skills, typing and writing. Mary and Charlie volunteered in the Portland public schools, teaching children how to read.

In her free time, she enjoyed doing crafts and was an amazing seamstress.

Mary is survived by her husband, Charlie; her son, Gino; and six grandchildren.

A service was held Saturday, October 5, in Orenco Presbyterian Church, Hillsboro, Ore.