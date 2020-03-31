Mary L. D'Angelo, 95, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020, in Paramount Senior Living, McMurray.

Mrs. D'Angelo was born in Avella, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Smorag Szczepanik.

Upon graduation from Avella High School Class of 1943, she went to Pittsburgh and worked a variety of jobs during World War II.

On July 24, 1954, she married her beloved Benjamin E. D'Angelo, who died August 18, 2006.

She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, St. Mary Church, Cecil. Her life was devoted to caring for her family. She loved watching all sports and enjoyed laughter, German shepherd dogs, and all types of music, but especially polkas.

She will be sorely missed by her children, Tina (Robert) Frost, Benjamin (Kandis) D'Angelo and Gary (the late Veronica) D'Angelo; her grandchildren, Ashley (Mason) Adams, Travis D'Angelo, Michael and Kevin Frost, Tiffany (Jerod) Takah, Jordan (Rachel) Alderson, Amanda Alderson, Page (Jeremy) Noah; her great-grandchildren, Connor Adams, Micah, Quincey and Anna Bella Alderson; a dear sister, Orsula "Lu" Hanna of Sacramento, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in these uncertain times, a private Mass was held and interment was in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Services entrusted to the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or any charity that benefits animals.