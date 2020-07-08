Mary L. Danko Boggio, 91, of Uniontown, formerly of Nemacolin, passed peacefully surrounded by her family, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, the late Ernest Boggio and Joseph Rancich; siblings, Louis, Michael, Joseph, Frank, Bernard Danko, Catherine Zeleznik and Ann Baden.

She is survived by her daughters, Catherine "Kitty" (David) Whipkey and Antoinette "Toni" (James Jr.) Ross; grandchildren, Gerald Swift Jr. (fiancee' Jen), Jeffrey Swift Sr., Brian (Tammy) Swift, James Ross III and Maria Ross; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr., Kelsey, Joseph, Jenna and Jay Lynn; she is also survived by her sister, Dolores Chorba Susa; and brother, Paul Danko.

Mary's family would like to thank UPMC Home Health & Family Hospice and to all the other caregivers for their love, care and support.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Mary's life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment private.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or St. Therese Altar Society, 61 North Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.

Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory, 65 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.

