1/1
Mary L. Danko Boggio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary L. Danko Boggio, 91, of Uniontown, formerly of Nemacolin, passed peacefully surrounded by her family, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, the late Ernest Boggio and Joseph Rancich; siblings, Louis, Michael, Joseph, Frank, Bernard Danko, Catherine Zeleznik and Ann Baden.

She is survived by her daughters, Catherine "Kitty" (David) Whipkey and Antoinette "Toni" (James Jr.) Ross; grandchildren, Gerald Swift Jr. (fiancee' Jen), Jeffrey Swift Sr., Brian (Tammy) Swift, James Ross III and Maria Ross; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr., Kelsey, Joseph, Jenna and Jay Lynn; she is also survived by her sister, Dolores Chorba Susa; and brother, Paul Danko.

Mary's family would like to thank UPMC Home Health & Family Hospice and to all the other caregivers for their love, care and support.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Mary's life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment private.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or St. Therese Altar Society, 61 North Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.

Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory, 65 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.

DeGusipe.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Therese de Lisieux Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Degusipe Funeral Home & Crematory
65 N Gallatin Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 434-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved