Peacefully, with family by her side, Mary L. Davis, 77, of Bridgeville, passed away in her home Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Born May 29, 1942, in Canonsburg, Mary was a daughter of the late James and Mary Copeland Harrower. She was a 1960 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School. Before retiring, Mary worked for many years as a sales associate and manager's assistant at JC Penney in Bridgeville.

Mary is survived by her husband and the love of her life of 55 years, William H. Davis. She was a loving mother to her four children, Kristin (David) Banish of Canonsburg, Kerrie (Stephen) Turner of Moon Township, Bradley Davis of Bridgeville and Michael (Nicole) Davis of West Simsbury, Conn. She was the proud grandmother of Amanda (James) Valancius, Matthew Banish, Jessica Banish, Kate Turner, Evan Turner, Jack Turner, Josifina Davis, Olivia Davis, Hayden Davis and Adelaide Davis and great-grandmother to Griffin Valancius. Additionally, she is survived by her sisters, Emily (Charles) Homitz and Doris (William) Krobot, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome in from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 1, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A private memorial service and burial will follow.

To view or add tributes, visit beinhauer.com.