Mary Laurine Howard Davis, 79, of Jefferson, died at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, September 09, 2020, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.She was born Thursday, February 27, 1941, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Tony Howard and Elsie Katherine Temple Howard.Mary was a member of the First Christian Church in Waynesburg. She had worked for 10 years as the tax collector for Jefferson Township and was a homemaker.She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Davis. Also surviving are one daughter, Natalie Smalley of Jefferson; one granddaughter, Danyelle Smalley; one great-granddaughter, Jesslynn Dudley; three sisters, Haddie Doney of Waynesburg, Suzie Davis of Jefferson and Gloria Keener of Waynesburg; three brothers, William Howard of Waynesburg, Paul Howard of Waynesburg and James Howard, of Pitt Gas; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased are one sister, Joan Virgin; two brothers, John Howard and Gary Howard.At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.