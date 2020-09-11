Mary Laurine Howard Davis, 79, of Jefferson, died at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, September 09, 2020, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born Thursday, February 27, 1941, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Tony Howard and Elsie Katherine Temple Howard.

Mary was a member of the First Christian Church in Waynesburg. She had worked for 10 years as the tax collector for Jefferson Township and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Davis. Also surviving are one daughter, Natalie Smalley of Jefferson; one granddaughter, Danyelle Smalley; one great-granddaughter, Jesslynn Dudley; three sisters, Haddie Doney of Waynesburg, Suzie Davis of Jefferson and Gloria Keener of Waynesburg; three brothers, William Howard of Waynesburg, Paul Howard of Waynesburg and James Howard, of Pitt Gas; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one sister, Joan Virgin; two brothers, John Howard and Gary Howard.

At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.