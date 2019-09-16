Mary Lee Williams Pettit, 81, of Washington, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare.

She was born August 6, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of the late Arthur Clyde and Ethel Carpenter Cummins.

Mrs. Pettit was a graduate of Claysville High School.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching television, especially the Big Bang Theory and Golden Girls.

On July 6, 1962, she married Shirles Williams, who died June 23, 1991. On November 27, 1999, she married John Pettit, who died October 27, 2013.

Surviving are four daughters, Susan (the late Richard) Poland of Washington, Sheri (Giz Gisoni) Williams of Washington, Shiela (Dan) Bryner of Avella and Stacey (William) Beatty of West Alexander; three sisters, Dorothy Clutter of Washington, Mona Lesnock of Washington and Shirley Phillips of Georgia; 11 grandchildren, Mark, Willie, Matthew, Richard, Bradley, Eric, Isaac, Jarod, Gina, Michael and Tony; eight great-grandchildren, Kylie, Sophie, Luke, Leia, Ezekiel, Gabe, Charlotte and Zoe; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a granddaughter, Angelica Lee Beatty; a son, Shirles Louis Williams Jr.; two brothers, Bob and Chuck Cummins; and four sisters, Frances Lytton, Betty Sprowls, Judy McDonough and Maureen Main.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, in Claysville Cemetery.

