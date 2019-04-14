Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Mitty" Leveno.

Mary "Mitty" Leveno, 92, of Masontown, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019.

She was born Monday, September 6, 1926, a daughter of John and Mary (Buffano) Vogini.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert J. "Keystone" Leveno; an infant daughter; sisters, Frances Lupi and Jean Atkins; and two infant brothers.

She was a member of the former All Saints Roman Catholic Church and currently a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown. She was a volunteer at All Saints School as a librarian, teacher's aide and also worked in the cafeteria. She also volunteered at Helping Hands in Masontown.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kathleen Ann Stackpole and her husband Gary; sisters, Madalyn Donohue, Antoinette Biller, Jonatha Franks; a special brother-in-law, Richard Biller; and several special nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received in the Terravecchia Home for Funerals, Inc., 515 North Main Street, Masontown, from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, when prayers of transfer will be said.

Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Evergreen Assisted Living in Waynesburg and also ViaQuest Hospice for their continued care of Mary.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to Helping Hands Ministry, 14 South Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiafh.com