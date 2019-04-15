Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Leveno.

Mary "Mitty" Leveno, 92, of Masontown, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019.

Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, on Monday April 15, 3 to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 16, until 9:30 a.m. when prayers of transfer will be said. A Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Masontown.

Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to Helping Hands Ministry, 14 South Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiafh.com