Mary Lillian Whiteman Jarosik, 93, of North East, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born November 30, 1926, in Washington, to Mildred Dailey and Walter Whiteman.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George "Yade" Jaroisk; a sister, Helen Mae Amos; one infant sister; and four infant brothers.

She is survived by her son, George Jarosik of Florida; two grandsons, Aaron and Kyle of Erie; two great-grandsons, Ethan and Phoenix Jarosik of Erie; as well as two sisters, Dolores Stetson of Erie and Peggy White of Washington; and one brother, Bill Whiteman (Janie); along with many nieces and nephews; and her faithful caregiver, Sally Valone.

Mary worked for more than 35 years at General Electric in Erie. She loved to play bridge with her friends and spend time with her family, especially her grandsons, great-grandsons and her sister, Dolores.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake Street, North East. Burial will be held at St. Gregory's Cemetery, North East.

Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428, or the Erie City Mission, 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.

The staff at Parkside North East provided compassion, care and professionalism during Mary's illness.

