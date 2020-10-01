Mary Lois Dalessandri Jurosko, 69, of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in the Weirton Medical Center.

She was born November 25, 1950, in Frankfort Springs, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret Maltony Dalessandri. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John James Jurosko; daughters, Cathy Cork and Amy Egan; and son-in-law, Bob Egan; brothers-in-law, Larry Dalessandri, Ron Lyons, George Revay and George Vandevander.

Mrs. Jurosko was a homemaker who enjoyed working in her flower garden. Most of all, she enjoyed the visits from her family, especially the grandchildren.

Mary is survived by sons, Brian (Denise) Jurosko of Jewett, Ohio, Jeff Jurosko of Morganton, N.C., Greg (Francine) Jurosko of Carolina, W.Va. and Tim Jurosko of Holly Hill, S.C.; daughter, Laura (Don) Hurst of Lumber Port, W.Va.; son-in-law, Jim Cork of Morganton, N.C.; and 12 grandchildren; brother, Tim (Gloria) Dalessandri; sisters, Cathy Vandevander, Janet (Scott) Dormon, Linda Lyons, Debbie Fetty and Cheryl Revay; and sister-in-law, Karen Dalessandri.

The family's request for cremation has been honored. Respecting Mary's wishes, no memorial service will be conducted. Professional services were provided to the Jurosko family with the guidance of Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, Weirton, W.Va.

