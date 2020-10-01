1/
Mary Lois (Dalessandri) Jurosko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Lois Dalessandri Jurosko, 69, of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in the Weirton Medical Center.

She was born November 25, 1950, in Frankfort Springs, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret Maltony Dalessandri. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John James Jurosko; daughters, Cathy Cork and Amy Egan; and son-in-law, Bob Egan; brothers-in-law, Larry Dalessandri, Ron Lyons, George Revay and George Vandevander.

Mrs. Jurosko was a homemaker who enjoyed working in her flower garden. Most of all, she enjoyed the visits from her family, especially the grandchildren.

Mary is survived by sons, Brian (Denise) Jurosko of Jewett, Ohio, Jeff Jurosko of Morganton, N.C., Greg (Francine) Jurosko of Carolina, W.Va. and Tim Jurosko of Holly Hill, S.C.; daughter, Laura (Don) Hurst of Lumber Port, W.Va.; son-in-law, Jim Cork of Morganton, N.C.; and 12 grandchildren; brother, Tim (Gloria) Dalessandri; sisters, Cathy Vandevander, Janet (Scott) Dormon, Linda Lyons, Debbie Fetty and Cheryl Revay; and sister-in-law, Karen Dalessandri.

The family's request for cremation has been honored. Respecting Mary's wishes, no memorial service will be conducted. Professional services were provided to the Jurosko family with the guidance of Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, Weirton, W.Va.

Share tributes and memories at www.grecohertnick.com, 304-748-3219.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home
3219 Main St
Weirton, WV 26062
304-748-3219
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved