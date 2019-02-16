Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Bickerton.

Mary Lou Bickerton, 92, of Finleyville died Thursday, February 14, 2019, in Mon Valley Care Center, Carroll Township.

She was born September 16, 1926, in Clairton, a daughter of Melvin and Edna McLaughlin Jones.

Mrs. Bickerton was a homemaker and member of Peters Creek Baptist Church, Library.

Surviving are three sons, Frederick Bickerton Jr. (Debbie) of Elizabeth Township, Charles Bickerton (Vicki) of Birmingham, Ala. and Alan Bickerton (Joyce) of Baldwin; two daughters, Barbara Uziel (Ken) of Bethel Park and Beth Biagini (Jay) of Medina, Ohio; brother James Halt of West Elizabeth; son-in-law John Warren of Finleyville; thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Deceased are husband Frederick Bickerton, who died in October of 2015; daughter Kathy Warren; and brother Charles Jones.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, February 18, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 35460 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private interment in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . Condolences to

kegelfuneralhome.com.