Mary Lou Birch, 90, of Zollarsville, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born October 15, 1929, in Allison, a daughter of Homer and Isabelle Lint Welling.She was a graduate of East Bethlehem High School and Bob Jones University of South Carolina.She was a teacher in the Beth-Center School District and a member of the Calvary Chapel of Brownsville. She also taught for 18 years in the Christian Release Time Class and taught Sunday school for many years.On June 10, 1951, she married Richard Birch Sr., who survives.Also surviving are three sons, Dr. Richard (Pamela) Birch Jr. of South Carolina, William (Naomi) Birch of New York and Dr. David (Melanie) Birch of Delaware; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Connie Booth; and a brother, J.H. Welling.Deceased, in addition to her parents, are brothers Kenny Welling, Dwight Welling, Darrell Welling and Homer Lee Welling, who died in infancy.Private services were held Tuesday, May 26, with interment in Taylor Cemetery.Arrangements are entrusted to Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown.











