Mary Lou Abee Tyler Collins, 70, of Daisytown, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 23, 2020, in her home.

She was born Monday, October 17, 1949, in Rochester, a daughter of the late Jack Orbany Abee and Katherine Elizabeth Grim Abee.

She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Daisytown.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her stepson, David Andre Mace.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jason Tyler and wife Loren of Grain Valley, Mo.; daughter, Marsha Green and husband Anthony of Harrisburg; sister, Ellen "Bunny" Wherry of Wilmington, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Trey, Jennifer, Mia and Kaiden Tyler, Edward, Shani, Latoia and Eric Sanford; six great-grandchildren, Ramon, CedJrena, Sarai, Zeria, Jahib and Symir Sanford. Also surviving are nine stepchildren; several step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren from the Cleveland, Ohio area.

Friends will be received in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 34 Circle Road, Daisytown, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, for a memorial visitation. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Delonte Reeves officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.

In keeping in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth and the CDC, the wearing of face masks will be required. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing social distancing and please restrain from visiting if you have traveled to or from a Corona hot spot in the last 14 days or are symptomatic.