Mary Lou Fox, 76, of Waynesburg, died at 1:26 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lasosky's Personal Care Home in Clarksville.

She was born Sunday, May 9, 1943, at home, in Cameron, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry Edgar Wyckoff and Vera Wink Wyckoff.

Mrs. Fox was affiliated with the Nazarene Church. She collected butterflies and salt and pepper shakers. She enjoyed motorcycle riding. Mrs. Fox worked as a housekeeper at several motels and later worked at Community Action.

Her husband, Donald Lee Fox, whom she married September 18, 1978, died August 8, 2017.

Surviving are one daughter, Joy (William) Kline of Boalsburg; one sister, Carolyn Montgomery of Waynesburg. She also has several stepsons, stepdaughters, stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one stepgrandson; and two sisters, Loretta Arlene Martin and Nickie Strope; one brother, Lloyd Bud Wyckoff.

In honoring the deceased request for a private funeral and following the guidelines from the state in regards to COVID-19, her graveside service will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Graveside services will be officiated by her son-in-law. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

